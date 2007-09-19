For those who couldn't make it to our little shindig in Tokyo, crack one open and spend some time in our TGS party gallery. Highlights include Ash staring creepily at the passed out McWhertor (while eating), Flynn's orientation disappointing eager fangirls and, of course, full-throttle drunken karaoke. And a special thanks to Bartek for beefing up my blurry (but surprisingly fitting) photoset.
Kotaku TGS Party, The Pictures, The Blackmail
