Kratos' Armor Makes Guest Appearance in Heavenly Sword

Comparisons between Heavenly Sword and God of War are inevitable considering the similar control scheme, but apparently the creators of HS haven't shied away from giving props (literally) to their obvious inspiration. PlayStation Underground forum poster KiNGoFClubs discovered this little homage to Kratos buried with in the game. During one of Kai's missions, Kratos' GOW2 armour and Blades of Chaos can be spotted hanging on a gate in a castle courtyard. You got to hand it to the designers, if you're going to take inspiration from another game, at least be cool enough to own up to it. You can check out more screen caps here on the PlayStation forums.

