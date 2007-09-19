Lair Dev Dogs WarHawk Motion Controls

If you were to engage in a round of word association with Julian Eggebrecht of Factor 5 and you were to mention, say, Warhawk's in-flight SIXAXIS motion controls, he might respond with "Eurgh!" Actually, that's exactly what he did when speaking to Games Radar recently, telling the pub that he sees motion control as a "complimentary, additional new step in terms of controls and where it fits you should use it and where it doesn't fit, don't force it".

Wait. What? Seriously. What?

Mr Lair says: "Warhawk's controls are... eurgh!" [Games Radar]