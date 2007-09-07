Lair Is For Gamers, Not Critics

Lair's not doing so good on the reviews circuit. In fact it's stinking up the place, critics almost unanimous in their disdain for what's basically a Rogue Squadron game without a Hoth level. This should be a concern for Sony, but really, it's not, outgoing SCEA PR head Dave "Screw you, Jerktown" Karraker saying:

At the end of the day, I'll be interested in the consumers' response, because the consumer awareness for this title was so huge. I've spoken to any number of people who really like it, and there's other people that find it a challenge. What really matters is whether or not the consumers are having a good experience, because they'll tell us on the [PlayStation]blog.

Interesting approach, but unless a game's got a trusted IP or word of mouth behind it, it's going nowhere without positive reviews. This is new IP with rubbish reviews. Don't fancy its chances. Sony Brushes Off Lair Critics [Next-Gen]