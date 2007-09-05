Larger, Meaner Kratos Figure

The old God of War figures were mean. Surly, even. And they were only 15cm tall. What happens when NECA release 30cm figures? That's right. Twice as mean, twice as surly. Mega-Kratos comes with a severed Medusa Head, two interchangeable Kratos heads and the Flaming Blades of Athena, plus he also gargles little electronic sound bytes from the game like "I am what the gods have made me". You sure are, Kratos. No word on release dates, but these should be very, very soon, since they were originally scheduled to ship in August. Player Select God of War II 12" Kratos with Sound Action Figure [NECA Online]