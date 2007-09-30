Last Kotakuite Standing

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

tokyoatnight.jpgToday I become the last Kotaku staffer to say goodbye to Tokyo. It was a great time and I got to experience some things I would never have been able to do otherwise like seeing Diabutsu at Kamakura, going to TGS, playing the new Rez and seeing Ashcraft's moustache. I leave in about seven hours, but due to that wacky international date thingie I actually get back a half an hour before I left. By the time you read this I will be hurtling towards the US in a giant Tylenol shaped plane ready to touch down once again on my home turf. I will be posting the Arcade Flyer Art Saturday feature when I return tonight and Sunday morning will see me hauling my zombified, jet lagged carcass out of bed to try and bring you some more weekend news. So until then... Sayanora, Shweetheart!

