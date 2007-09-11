Leaked Halo Movie Script Recovered?

Peter Jackson's Halo movie project is going nowhere. It's barely even twitching. But at least it's still breathing. Alex Garland's earlier shot at adapting the game for the big screen is dead, buried then danced upon. But it's not forgotten. A 1UP user has apparently stumbled upon Garland's 128-page script, which they promptly forwarded onto 1UP who have promptly thrown up a few pages worth. There's an excerpt from the intro, and one from a stoush with the Flood. Where the combat becomes TRANSCENDENT, BALLETIC and FRENZIED. Alex Garland's Halo Movie Script Leaks? [1UP]