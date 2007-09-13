Legends Of Norrath OTCG Live

The war between the forces of Order and Chaos begins today! Sony Online Entertainment proudly announces the launch of their new Everquest online trading card game, Legends of Norrath. Starting today, players can visit www.legendsofnorrath.com and download the game client absolutely free! Of course, the cards will cost you to the tune of $US9.99 for a 55 card starter and $US2.99 for 15 card booster packs, but it will all pay off in the end when you can brag that you own the entire 375+ cards in the Oathbound set. Then of course your friends will ask to see them, and you'll have to explain that they're digital and don't actually exist outside of a computer somewhere, but I'm sure they'll be as impressed as they were when you told them about your internet girlfriend. Before I get angry comments, let it be known that I plan on playing as well, so I'm as big a dork as you are. Probably bigger.

DENVER, CO - September 12, 2007 - On the heels of a successful release to the EverQuestÂ® and EverQuestÂ® II player communities, Sony Online Entertainment LLC (SOE), a global leader in the online entertainment industry, has released a free stand-alone version of the client for Legends of Norrathâ„¢, the online trading card game based on its well-known and popular EverQuest Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game franchises.

Developed at SOE's Denver, CO studio, Oathbound is the first release in the Legends of Norrath storyline. Oathbound features more than 375 digital cards and is available in both 55-card digital starter decks and 15-card digital booster packs. In this first release, players become part of a clandestine, secret war between the forces of Order and Chaos. Once jailed on the Plane of Justice, a mysterious tribunal offers them a chance for freedom and redemption. In swearing allegiance to the side of Order, players become Oathbound, and fight against the forces of Chaos to prevent Norrath from being plunged into a bloody and eternal war.

"When we showed Legends of Norrath at GenCon last month, it was just as big a hit with hobby and strategy gamers as it has been with our EQ and EQII players," said Scott Martins, Director of Development for SOE-Denver. "We've had a great run so far with the exclusive access we've provided for our existing fans, and can't wait to bring it to a much wider audience with today's release. New players will be able to enjoy the game in a single worldwide community with thousands of people that span its own client as well as both of our EverQuest MMOs."

In addition to player vs. player combat, Legends of Norrath is provides several modes of gameplay and a variety of activities, including a sophisticated, re-playable AI system for single-player campaigns, easy to use management tools and numerous Casual and Tournament game lobbies. Victory can be achieved by completing quests or defeating your opponent's avatar, enabling players to employ their own unique strategies for victory. The game also features a robust loot system; more than 30 loot items each for EQ and EQII are available, including player mounts, potions, clothing and spells.

The digital starter decks (55 cards) are available for $US9.99 (plus any applicable taxes), with digital booster packs (15 cards) selling for $US2.99 (plus any applicable taxes). For more information on Legends of Norrath, visit the website at www.legendsofnorrath.com.