Limited Edition PSP2k Hits Today

If you've been holding out for a Playstation Portable 2000 now's the day to hit up your local retailer. The limited-edition Daxter PSP Entertainment Pack just went on sale for $US200. The pack includes a "Ice Silver" PSP2K, a copy of Daxter; Family Guy - The Freakin' Sweet Collection on UMD and a 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo.

"PSP sales have soared since we introduced the $US169.99 price point in April, and that momentum will only continue with the launch of the newly designed PSP, which has generated strong interest among consumers since we announced it at E3," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "With our growing software library, which includes more than 140 new releases in the pipeline this fiscal year, the PSP platform is poised for significant growth. The Daxter Entertainment Pack offers a great opportunity for consumers to jump in to PlayStation(R) Portable experience with content that demonstrates the multi-functionality of the system, all for a great value."

SCEA is also rolling out three accessories for the new PSP today:

— Component AV Cable for video out, approximately 2.5m long ($US19.99 MSRP) — AV Cable for video out, approximately 2.5m ($US19.99 MSRP) — Headphones with Remote Control ($US29.99 MSRP)

If Daxter and Family Guy are you're thing you should hold off until later this month with the PSP2K goes on sale solo for $US170. Or you could wait till next month to grab up the Star Wars Battlefront edition of the new slederized PSP for $US200.

If you're too lazy to look for yourself, here's a link to Best Buy.

