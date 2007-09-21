LittleBigPlanet Impressions

I really liked the way they let you play LittleBigPlanet at the PLAYSTATION 3 booth: 3 at a time you sat down and played 4-players with your game guide (well, booth babe, if you prefer that terminology). This setup really let you experience the multi-player component of the game, and it's a blast. When one player couldn't make it to our platform, we went and helped him out with the obstacle, and that feeling of being a team stayed throughout. The character designs are cute — made even more cute by the comments from our "game guide" — and the levels are just gorgeous. Why aren't we getting this kind of art direction from XBLA?