I really liked the way they let you play LittleBigPlanet at the PLAYSTATION 3 booth: 3 at a time you sat down and played 4-players with your game guide (well, booth babe, if you prefer that terminology). This setup really let you experience the multi-player component of the game, and it's a blast. When one player couldn't make it to our platform, we went and helped him out with the obstacle, and that feeling of being a team stayed throughout. The character designs are cute — made even more cute by the comments from our "game guide" — and the levels are just gorgeous. Why aren't we getting this kind of art direction from XBLA?
LittleBigPlanet Impressions
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink