The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Live Sees Unix, Linux, Gates As Innapproriate Motto

linux-is-bad.jpgXbox -Scene is reporting that Xbox Live refuses to let users use the words Linux or Unix in their Live Motto because they are "inappropriate language." Wow, that's about as obnoxious as you can get. Actually, I'd love to see what other words are on their no-no list. I did a couple of tests, first confirming the Unix and Linux bans, and found that while Playstation, Nintendo, PS3 and Wii were all acceptable, "Bill Gates" was not. Funny huh? I suppose they're mostly worried about what you will put after his name.

I wonder if Nintendo or Playstation have strange fits of inappropriate red action as well?

'Linux' or 'Unix' is Inappropriate Language as LIVE Motto According to [Xbox Scene, via Slashdot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles