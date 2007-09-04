The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Live-Action Dragon Ball Z

dragonballmovie.jpgOff the top of our collective heads, we could rattle off 20 or so anime that would make great live-action films. Dragon Ball Z is not one of them. DBZ isn't even in the top fifty. Or the top hundred. Dragon Ball works great as a manga, a cartoon and a game — but no way in hell should it be turned into a live-action movie. Too late! It's happening!! 20th Century Fox has lost any and all sense and has greenlit a $US100 million big screen version. The movie will shoot in Montreal next year, wrapping in July. That means there is still time to convince Fox this is a truly doofus of them. Big Budget in Montreal [Montreal Gazette via ANN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles