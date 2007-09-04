Off the top of our collective heads, we could rattle off 20 or so anime that would make great live-action films. Dragon Ball Z is not one of them. DBZ isn't even in the top fifty. Or the top hundred. Dragon Ball works great as a manga, a cartoon and a game — but no way in hell should it be turned into a live-action movie. Too late! It's happening!! 20th Century Fox has lost any and all sense and has greenlit a $US100 million big screen version. The movie will shoot in Montreal next year, wrapping in July. That means there is still time to convince Fox this is a truly doofus of them. Big Budget in Montreal [Montreal Gazette via ANN]
Live-Action Dragon Ball Z
