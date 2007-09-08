Liveblogging The Dave Perry Q&A

The highlight of Friday at the Austin Game Developer's conference is a Q&A session between Shiny Entertainment founder Dave Perry and GDC Director Jamil Moledina. The session is called "When Did (You) Last Level Up? Career Advice From an Industry Veteran, and it is sure to be somewhat helpful to those in the gaming industry as well as those trying to break in. I'll be liveblogging the session from here in beautifully hot and humid Austin Texas, so hit the jump to follow along. This is my first liveblog, so be gentle.