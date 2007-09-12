LocoRoco PS3 Dated For Europe

Surprise, Europe: LocoRoco PS3's not months away. It's days. SCEE have confirmed that the "game" will be available next Thursday for the low, low, looooowww price of Â£1.99/â‚¬2.90 (USD$4). Bargain? Hardly. Remember, this is more screensaver than game. So is it worth it? Depends! You'll either be paying peanuts for a LocoRoco-lite, or waaaaay too much for a useless screensaver. All depends on how empty that glass in front of you looks. LocoRoco PS3 next Thursday [Eurogamer]