LocoRoco PS3 More Screensaver Than Game?

IGN is reporting that the Playstation 3 version of LocoRoco won't be a game as much as a screensaver. I'm not sure why they're saying that, because their description of the game sounds just like the PSP version of the game.

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! will include more than 200 of the singing critters on screen at once. To play the interactive screensaver gamers will use the tilt function of their SIXAXIS controller to gather up all of the blobs and shoot them through the level, just like in the PSP game, but with motion control.

The game will also include three mini-games, online ranking boards and a time attack ranking. The game is set for a Sept. 21 release in Japan.

