LucasArts Promises The WiiSaber (Again)

Everyone knows the Wiimote's Ultimate Purpose, and it's not tennis. It's badass Jedi lightsabering. And while we've had faith the Wiimote would one day transcend to lightsaber status (beyond waggling), LucasArts' Mark Montuya has gone on the record to endorse the dream after recent silence on their front, calling the LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga "just a taster" for a future release of motion controlled lightsaber combat.

I feel bad in pointing out that the Wiimote's lack of relative motion sensing is probably making the job a programming nightmare. And if developers don't nail the project, it's tough to predict who will look worse: Nintendo or LucasArts. On a lighter note, we're getting Wii Lightsabers! Hooray! More Motion-Sensitive Lightsabers Coming to Wii [via maxconsole]