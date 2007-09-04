Lucky Star, The Adult Movie

This November, anime Lucky Star won't only get a PlayStation 2 game, it will also get a porno. Talk about getting lucky! Adult video maker TMA will be making a "parody" called Kira Star. Just like Lucky Star, Kira Star, which means "twinkle star" in Japanese, will be written in hiragana, creating a clever Japanese visual pun: "Raki Suta" (ã‚‰ãã™ãŸ) and "Kira Suta" (ãã‚‰ã™ãŸ). Geddit? So clever! For now, the hungry lady in the picture is dressed as bookworm character Kagami Hiiragi. Not surprised that this is being made, but we're surprised it's taken so damn long! Scroll Down to Find It [NSFW TMA Site via Canned Dogs]