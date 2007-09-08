Madame Tussauds' Master Chief Invades Las Vegas

Someone just snuck me the official press release for Madame Tussauds' Master Chief unveiling. Actually the press release doesn't mention the big MC, just that it will be the first video game character to be immortalised in the 250-year-old attraction and that guests will include representatives from Xbox 360. It helps that GameTag Radio was tipped off with a picture of the Master Chief in production earlier this week.

The press release goes on to say that the media and guests will have a chance to see the 7-foot-2 figure up close and have their photo taken with him. There will be some unnamed celebrity guest on hand too. I'll look into getting pictures from the Saturday event, and maybe even an interview,once it happens.