Madame Tussauds Officially Unveils Master Chief Figure

It seems we finally have the full story on the Master Chief wax figure that was revealed today in an event at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. The official post-unveiling press release states that the figure was introduced by Fall Out Boy's Pete "I'll kiss anybody" Wentz in a ceremony held this afternoon. Pete had a somewhat wooden, obviously PR department written speech for the occasion:
For me, the launch of Halo 3 will be the entertainment event of the year. It will be as big as or bigger than any of the summer's movie blockbusters," said Wentz. "Master Chief is as much of a hero today as characters like Spiderman, Frodo and Luke Skywalker were for previous generations.
Pete Wentz? Really? I'll just move past that bizarre choice in celebrity and move on to the additional announcement that Madame Tussauds will also be carrying a whole "array of Halo licensed products" that museum visitors can purchase. Somehow, I think that will surprise absolutely no one.
Unfortunately, the press release oddly did not include any photos of the finished piece so you'll have to make do with this old one. Full press release available for consumption after the jump.
LAS VEGAS (September 8, 2007) - Madame Tussauds Las Vegas honoured Xbox 360's Halo by immortalising Master Chief as the first video game character to be enshrined in the world famous attraction's 250-year history. The impressively life-sized figure of Halo's Master Chief was revealed to the world by song writer and bass player Pete Wentz of 2007 Teen Choice Award Winner and Grammy nominated band Fall Out Boy at an official unveiling ceremony Saturday afternoon.
The figure was created at the Madame Tussauds Studios in London specifically for the Las Vegas attraction. Master Chief stands at an impressive 7'2" tall, with an approximate finished weight of 275 lbs. A total of 10 studio artists worked on the massive figure, dedicating an estimated 892 man-hours for the finalisation of the stoic soldier. Total man-hours included 687 hours for sculpting, 168 hours for moulding, and 37 hours for painting. Materials included over 1,000 pounds of clay.
"Master Chief is the first computer gaming personality immortalised by Madame Tussauds in our 250 year history - recognising the 'celebrity' of the Halo series that we had to capture", commented Adrian Jones, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Visitors to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas will have the opportunity to see the massive figure up close and personal before the most anticipated game release of 2007 - Halo 3, scheduled for September 25, 2007. Master Chief will be stationed at the attraction's front entrance area - providing guests with a "disarming" greeting at the door. With its towering presence, this newest attraction at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is sure to bring out the most devoted fan base - Halo Nation, for a personal look and photo with their iconic hero. As is Madame Tussauds standard operating procedure, guests will be able to interact with the figure for photos and a close-up look at the artistic details that bring this digital game world hero to life.
In addition to getting their picture taken with the legendary Master Chief at Madame Tussauds, Halo 3 fans will have the opportunity to purchase an array of Halo licensed products, at the Madame Tussauds Las Vegas location in addition to other gaming, specialty, and traditional retailers courtesy of Microsoft's exclusive Halo 3 licensing agent 20th Century Fox Licensing & Merchandising.
