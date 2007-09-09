Madame Tussauds Officially Unveils Master Chief Figure

It seems we finally have the full story on the Master Chief wax figure that was revealed today in an event at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas. The official post-unveiling press release states that the figure was introduced by Fall Out Boy's Pete "I'll kiss anybody" Wentz in a ceremony held this afternoon. Pete had a somewhat wooden, obviously PR department written speech for the occasion:

For me, the launch of Halo 3 will be the entertainment event of the year. It will be as big as or bigger than any of the summer's movie blockbusters," said Wentz. "Master Chief is as much of a hero today as characters like Spiderman, Frodo and Luke Skywalker were for previous generations.

Pete Wentz? Really? I'll just move past that bizarre choice in celebrity and move on to the additional announcement that Madame Tussauds will also be carrying a whole "array of Halo licensed products" that museum visitors can purchase. Somehow, I think that will surprise absolutely no one.

Unfortunately, the press release oddly did not include any photos of the finished piece so you'll have to make do with this old one. Full press release available for consumption after the jump.