Mafia 2 Trailer

Illusion Softworks has the 50's mobster setting nailed. The trailer for Mafia II has everything you could wish for in a mob game. A chatting at a diner scene where the mob boss propositions our protagonist, who looks a hell of a lot like a young Brando. Guns firing out of car windows. A guy begging for his life to no avail. It even has the requisite humorous body in the trunk scene. Set it all to some awesome music and you've got a trailer fit for a Don.