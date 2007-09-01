Mafia 2 Trailer

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Illusion Softworks has the 50's mobster setting nailed. The trailer for Mafia II has everything you could wish for in a mob game. A chatting at a diner scene where the mob boss propositions our protagonist, who looks a hell of a lot like a young Brando. Guns firing out of car windows. A guy begging for his life to no avail. It even has the requisite humorous body in the trunk scene. Set it all to some awesome music and you've got a trailer fit for a Don.

