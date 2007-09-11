Majesco Taps DS Eco-Consciousness

Over the years, countless conflicts have been retold using the RTS genre, but what about ecological conflict? Majesco tackles the war on deforestation and pollution with Eco Creatures: Save the Forest, a new RTS coming out for the Nintendo DS in early 2008. It puts you in control of woodland creatures Ecoby, Ecomon, and Ecolis (wait, E-colis? Ew) as they struggle to save the Mana Woods from pollution.

"Eco Creatures is distinctive in its ability to weave meaningful issues into a fun video game experience that makes the player a champion for the environment," said Ken Gold, vice president of Marketing, Majesco. "Noble mission aside, endearing creatures, resource management, magic, level creation and multiplayer features make Eco Creatures a deep and engaging real-time strategy game for any DS player."

The game comes with over 40 single player missions, wi-fi two-player, and a tool to make your own custom maps. If Captain Planet were alive today he'd be shedding tears of joy.