Majesco Taps DS Eco-Consciousness

Over the years, countless conflicts have been retold using the RTS genre, but what about ecological conflict? Majesco tackles the war on deforestation and pollution with Eco Creatures: Save the Forest, a new RTS coming out for the Nintendo DS in early 2008. It puts you in control of woodland creatures Ecoby, Ecomon, and Ecolis (wait, E-colis? Ew) as they struggle to save the Mana Woods from pollution.
"Eco Creatures is distinctive in its ability to weave meaningful issues into a fun video game experience that makes the player a champion for the environment," said Ken Gold, vice president of Marketing, Majesco. "Noble mission aside, endearing creatures, resource management, magic, level creation and multiplayer features make Eco Creatures a deep and engaging real-time strategy game for any DS player."
The game comes with over 40 single player missions, wi-fi two-player, and a tool to make your own custom maps. If Captain Planet were alive today he'd be shedding tears of joy.
Majesco Entertainment Announces 'Eco Creatures: Save the Forest,' the First Eco-Conscious Game for the Nintendo DSâ„¢
EDISON, N.J. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Deforestation, pollution, global warming and industrialisation are just some of the many important themes in Eco Creatures: Save the Forest, a unique real-time strategy (RTS) game for the Nintendo DSâ„¢ being published by Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games and digital entertainment products for the mass market. Co-developed by Lightweight Co. Ltd. and Headlock Corporation, Eco Creatures is the only game of its kind that promotes awareness of environmental perils while tasking players with defending the Mana Woods against them.
Eco Creatures: Save the Forest is a real-time strategy game in which players use the Touch Screen to control units of woodland creatures - named Ecolis, Ecoby and Ecomon - that will protect the naturally beautiful Mana Woods and recover the polluted land. All creature types have unique skills that must be strategically managed. With proper nurturing, they can evolve to learn new abilities that help a player complete the game's more than 40 environmental missions. As players grow their woodland army, they must also plant new trees to prevent deforestation and revitalise the woodlands.
In addition, Eco Creatures includes a creative Land Make feature that lets players build and play their own maps. This eco-friendly RTS also supports two-player play via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection, and up to four players via single card download play or ad-hoc multi-card play.
Eco Creatures: Save the Forest is expected to launch in early 2008 for the Nintendo DS. For additional information, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.
