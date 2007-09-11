Make Love, Not Warcraft Wins Emmy

Reader Sylient points out that the South Park homage to World of Warcraft, Make Love, Not Warcraft, won the 2007 Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program (for programming less than one hour). As a fellow Coloradoan and gamer let me be nowhere near the first to congratulate Trey Parker, Matt Stone and his team for the much deserved award.

Hit up the exclusive snippet of Make Love Not Warcraft commentary in the clip above to get a taste of how the creative process worked in the now award-winning episode.