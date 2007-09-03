Many Many King's Story Screens

Yesterday, all we had on Project O King's Story was a handful of concept sketches and an armful of hopes and dreams. Today? Screenshots. Loads of screenshots. All from Famitsu, all featuring many small people and many blades of green, green grass. Looks cute. Like, Pikmin and Settlers got together and made puffy-cheeked babies kind of cute.

