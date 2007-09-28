Look, this all seems innocent and fun enough, but makers of Wii games, if you're going to get people in to do these lifestyle shots you all think are so hot, do them properly. This is not doing it "properly". These people are lying. It's not fun to furiously waggle the Wii Remote and nunchuk to make a character run. It's rubbish.
Mario & Sonic Trailer Features Mario, Sonic, Over-Acting
I love the mixed ethnicities. No one is ever going to say that Nintendo is racist