Mario Galaxy Says, "UR Mr. Gay"

urmrgay.jpgOkay, okay, I will post it already. For the past three or four days we've been getting tips about the Super Mario Galaxy logo's secret message, and for some odd reason I resisted posting it. Good taste maybe? I don't know, but there you have it folks. The letters in the Super Mario Galaxy logo with stars underneath them spell out "UR MR GAY". Is it a vast conspiracy, or just a coincidence? The world will never know, mainly because no one would admit to doing that on purpose. Perhaps one day the artist responsible will get fired in a rude way and brag, but until then, UR MR GAY. I'm sorry, but Nintendo says so.

