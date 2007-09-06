The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mario Kart Wii Features Stunts, 16-Player Online

mario_kart_wii_news.jpgThe latest Official Nintendo Magazine from the UK reveals some tantalising new details on Nintendo's plans for Mario Kart Wii. In addition to featuring Battle Mode online and a host of favourite tracks from Mario Kart DS making appearances, support for up to 16 players for online races is in the works. We don't look forward to that Friend Code input-athon.

The other teased feature that ONM promises will keep the Mario Kart formula fresh is a mysterious stunt mechanic, allowing players to pull off special moves while in mid-air. Awesome! We simply cannot wait for the associated lifestyle photography!

News: Mario Kart Wii Info [N-Europe - thanks, Iain!]

