The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Marvel VP Would Love To See Marvel vs Capcom "Live On"

mvc2.jpgThe Marvel vs Capcom games were good. No. They were great. I think so, you think so, everyone thinks so. Even Marvel's new VP of interactive media, Justin Lambros, who when asked by Gamasutra if there was a chance the games could be re-released via digital download said:

Yeah, those are among my all time favourites. I'm a huge 2D fighting fan... the Marvel Vs. Capcom stuff has a definite close place in my heart, so we definitely wanna see that stuff live on.

I'd like to think that's a positive response. Street Fighters are all well and good, but Marvel vs Capcom 2 on XBLA, the PS Store or even the Virtual Console would be just a pinch better. Marvel's Lambros Talks EA Fighting Game, Reissue Possibilities [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles