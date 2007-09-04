Marvel VP Would Love To See Marvel vs Capcom "Live On"

The Marvel vs Capcom games were good. No. They were great. I think so, you think so, everyone thinks so. Even Marvel's new VP of interactive media, Justin Lambros, who when asked by Gamasutra if there was a chance the games could be re-released via digital download said:
Yeah, those are among my all time favourites. I'm a huge 2D fighting fan... the Marvel Vs. Capcom stuff has a definite close place in my heart, so we definitely wanna see that stuff live on.
I'd like to think that's a positive response. Street Fighters are all well and good, but Marvel vs Capcom 2 on XBLA, the PS Store or even the Virtual Console would be just a pinch better. Marvel's Lambros Talks EA Fighting Game, Reissue Possibilities [Gamasutra]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink