Mass Effect Features Sex Scene, Breasts

masseffectbox.jpgWhile we knew that Mass Effect was going to contain partial nudity, we were sadly lacking on details, but no longer. The British Board of Film Classification has revealed it's rating for Mass Effect, revealing in the process some revealing details about...well, revealing. According to the classification the game has been given a 12 rating due to "moderate violence and one sex scene". Ah, the sound of happy GameStop employees raking in preorders. While the scene is undetailed, one version does contain breast nudity. Wait, there are different versions?

"If playing as a male character the scene can take place between him and a human woman or a humanoid female alien. If playing as a female character the scene can take place between her and a male human or a female humanoid alien."

Lesbian alien sex and the Brits only give it a 12? I am living in the wrong country.

Mass Effect to feature breast nudity [Pro-G - thanks p00pzilla!]

