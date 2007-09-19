Mass Effect Trilogy Completed Within This Gen

BREAKING: Mass Effect is on the 360! Actually, in what is sort of news, Bioware president Dr. Greg Zeschuk said he would like to see the Mass Effect trilogy completed within the current generation of hardware.

Certainly out intent is to have all three iterations or installments of Mass Effect to be on Xbox 360. That's the goal...I hope, I hope, I hope that this cycle is longer than the last one.

Zeschuk still hedges on whether or not the series will be exclusive to the 360, but if Bioware is aiming to complete (what is hopefully) one of the most innovative/awesome/bestest RPG franchises of all time in just one generation of hardware, they're going to have a bit of difficulty bringing those titles to the PS3 as well. BioWare aims for trilogy to start and finish on 360, if console cycle lasts that long [gamesradar]