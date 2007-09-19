Mass Effect Trilogy Completed Within This Gen

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

MassEffect_Oct_2005_%281%29001.jpgBREAKING: Mass Effect is on the 360! Actually, in what is sort of news, Bioware president Dr. Greg Zeschuk said he would like to see the Mass Effect trilogy completed within the current generation of hardware.

Certainly out intent is to have all three iterations or installments of Mass Effect to be on Xbox 360. That's the goal...I hope, I hope, I hope that this cycle is longer than the last one.

Zeschuk still hedges on whether or not the series will be exclusive to the 360, but if Bioware is aiming to complete (what is hopefully) one of the most innovative/awesome/bestest RPG franchises of all time in just one generation of hardware, they're going to have a bit of difficulty bringing those titles to the PS3 as well. BioWare aims for trilogy to start and finish on 360, if console cycle lasts that long [gamesradar]

Comments

  • matt Guest

    Dude if they really bring out a complete trilogy and the final installment is on the next gen system, I will go buy whatever the next gen system is just to play it. I gave Halo 3 props, but now Mass Effect is the greatest game out on the 360, just the best game out.

    0
  • fred Guest

    Certainly out intent is to have all three iterations or installments of Mass Effect to be on Xbox 360. That's the goal...I hope, I hope, I hope that this cycle is longer than the last one.

    certainly out? you meen our?

    oohhhh spelling mistake, anyway, it took them too long to make ME1 no-way can they do two more within this generation of hardware.

    0
  • Matt Guest

    Well that it took them awhile to make the first one but they had to start from scratch. It should be much faster to make 2 and 3 with the same engine and whatnot. They just need to basically continue the story and add more content, the bulk of the work is already done.

    0
  • Jake Guest

    God, i sure hope that they can make the trilogy in time, Because Mass Effect is surley the best Rpg game I have ever played. And i want more of it.

    0
  • George Guest

    Mass Effect is the best game I have ever played. I hope to hell they get the trilogy out on the 360. I will buy a new system for Mass Effect if necessary, but that will be very expensive.

    0

