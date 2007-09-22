Is Master Chief coming to the PS3? He really seems to like the console, as seen in this video of the legendary warrior hanging out at GameStop. He note only humps the PS3 once, but later goes back for seconds. Don't ask me why, but I get the distinct impression the robbery at the end was faked. The employees gave Oscar-worthy performances, but something was off there. This is just a friendly reminder that it's almost over folks.
Master Chief Behaving Badly
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink