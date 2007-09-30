Master Chief Gets Sex Change For Charity

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mzmasterchief.jpgWhile I made a personal vow to myself that I wouldn't post any more Halo stories, I couldn't just let this one go by. Artist David Johnson, has put up for eBay auction this one of a kind Mz Master Chief figure made from polymer clay. The 11.5-inch figure is currently going for $US 241 with three bids and five days to go. 10% of the profits from the sale will go to support the American Breast Cancer Foundation. I must say, I've never seen MC looking quite so sexy. It suits him/her well.

Halo 3 Mz Master Chief Spartan Statue [eBay] [Thanks, Sean]

