Master Chief Retires After Halo 3, Sells Suit

91b34f7214-1.jpgIn honour of Videogame/Halo 3 Day, we're taking a look at Master Chief's more quiet side—the untold story of the man behind the mask. He enjoys working in his garden, making his own compost out of kitchen scraps and, most of all, sitting back with a nice cool glass of lemonade.

OK, this shot is actually a picture of a Master Chief suit for sale on Ebay. The opening bid starts at $US1,125.00. And we're gonna stop writing about Halo 3 before the readers attack and we need to purchase the armour for personal protection.

Halo 3 Spartan Master Chief Armour Costume Helmet Suit [via hawtymcblog]

  • Mr Cheif Guest

    i want a suit so bad i dont know where to buy one

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

