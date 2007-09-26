There's a certain sense of poignancy about this. Halo 3's marketing has been impressive/overwhelming, so much so I'd throw it up there as a shining example of capitalism done right/gone too far. Which is why it makes sense that the crowning PR achievement prior to the game's launch was to have Master Chief and a bunch of Xbox/Bungie people (including Shane Kim & Frankie O'Connor) ring the bell to signify the close of trading for the day.
Master Chief Rings NASDAQ's Bell
This is a bit much for a damn video game launch. Microsoft makes me sick.
on another topic, why has kotaku.au no comments ?