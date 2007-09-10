When I posted the story about the unveiling of the Master Chief wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas yesterday, we had yet to get our hands on any actual photos of the big guy all completed. Well, you asked for it, you got it. Here he is in all his waxy glory accompanied by unveiler, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. If you ask me, Pete seems a little too happy to be handling Master Chief's big ole' gun although I have to say it's a toss up on which one of them looks more fake. I'm going with Wentz.
Master Chief Wax Figure Exposed
