Now here is a much better Jericho trailer than that generic piece of arse they tried to pass off last month. These aren't just random soldiers now...they are The Jericho Squad from the Department of Occult Warfare, and they are here to take some ass and kick some names or something. Funny, I wouldn't have pegged Delgado as the flamer of the group. Sure it's no Team Fortress 2 character introduction, but it adds a little bit of personality to what up until now I've imagined was a rather bland FPS. Much improved.
Meet Delgado Of The Jericho Squad
