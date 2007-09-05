The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mercenaries 2 Not Blowing Shit Up This Year

mercs2_dleay.jpgPandemic Studios free-roaming shooter Mercenaries 2: World In Flames won't make its previously planned ship date of holiday 2007. According to CVG, the game has been pushed into 2008, with retailer Gamestop backing up that claim, informing customers today that it has been delayed to April of next year.

Mercenaries 2 publisher EA did not provide an official reason for the delay to the European outlet. While most delays are a good thing ultimately for gamers because it afford opportunity for polish, this one is doubly beneficial, giving us more cash to spend on the other gazillion must-haves this season.

Mercenaries 2 Delayed [CVG]

