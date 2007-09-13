Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Online Playable

As Kojima Productions' Ryan Payton revealed in today's podcast, Metal Gear Solid 4 and Metal Gear Online will both be playable at TGS. The MGS4 demo bit shows close to the game's start, and there will be a special "briefing area" to explain the controllers. There will be a new trailer as well which Payton says might be revealing "too much." So, if you don't want things spoiled, don't watch. Excited? The line starts here! Listen Here [KP Productions Report]