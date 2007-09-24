This was meant to be a review of the game, but is not. Why? Can't get out of the menu screens. See, Konami gave a few of us Japanese copies of Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Plus. Which was awful nice of them, aside for the fact that none of us that got one are Japanese. Can't read it, can't speak it. First menu screen was probably the highlight (it's in English), but subsequent menu screens tend to clutter the game, resulting in a tedious, frustrating experience dogged by unintuitive controls and an over-reliance on text.
Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Plus Menu Screen Impressions
