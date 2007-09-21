Metal Slug 7 Hands-On Impressions

Only announced a few days ago, Metal Slug 7 is tucked away in a quiet corner of SNK's booth. Which is tucked away in a quiet corner of TGS. Which is a pity. Because it's everything you'd expect of Metal Slug on the DS. As in, it's great. Same old Metal Slug, same old controls, except now the bottom screen is devoted to a "map" of the current level, which is revealed as you progress. Can't think of why exactly it does that, but I guess it looks nice, and I they had to put something down there.