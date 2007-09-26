Metroid Prime 3 Cheat Codes and Tips

These fun little codes for Metroid Prime 3 Corruption just popped into my mailbox. They include a slew of tips and even a list of the bumper stickers available in the game. Hit the jump for the full set of tips, lists and cheats.Codes for the Cockpit radio (Use radio from left to right) â€¢ Code1 2751 Iwata â€¢ Code3 4617 Sakamoto

Tips â€¢ The four lights on the top of Samus' helmet indicate the battery life in your Wii Remote â€¢ Hypermode - by managing your Hypermode correctly, you can stay in Hypermode for 35 seconds. As your Hypermode bar level increases, shoot your weapon to deplete Phazon. This way, you can "float" in Hypermode and stay in it longer. â€¢ Ghor Battle - Freeze the Fuel gel puddles on the ground to cause Ghor to Spin out and slam into a wall, making him stay stunned for a longer period of time. â€¢ The following creatures can be killed with one shot by using the Nova beam and X-ray visor: 1. Metroids 2. Metroid Hatcher 3. Bezerker Pirates 4. Commando Pirates

Bumper Stickers available â€¢ Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess â€¢ WarioWare: Smooth Moves â€¢ Excite Truck â€¢ Mario Party 8 â€¢ Wii Sports â€¢ Wii Play â€¢ Super Smash Bros. Brawl â€¢ Super Mario Galaxy