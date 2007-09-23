The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

MGS4 Live Action Briefing

On the show floor of Tokyo Game Show, Konami has 48 MGS4 booths setup. But to prep gamers for complex controls without unlimited play time, you first sit through a Disneyesque military briefing complete with big screens, fog machines and betrayals—all to entertain fans while they learn the fundamentals of playing MGS4. It's no one-on-one tutorial with Ryan Payton, but it's a close second.

