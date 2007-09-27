Microsoft Goes Red And Blue For Charity

With a name inspired no doubt by the antics of Rooster Teeth's popular machinima, Microsoft has joined forces with charities Make-A-Wish Australia and Mission Australia to run a fundraising competition. According to Microsoft, it's all off the back of the launch of Halo 3.

Mission Australia will be represented by the colour red, while Make-A-Wish are to be attired in blue. As you can see from the website snap here, Mission are owning Make-A-Wish something severe. We can only pray they do better in the weeks to come.

Except you can do more than pray. MS has 30 custom-painted Xbox 360s (half red, half blue), signed by a swag of both local and international celebs, to auction off, with the proceeds going to the appropriately-coloured charity.

The full press release after the jump.

