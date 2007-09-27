Microsoft Goes Red And Blue For Charity

With a name inspired no doubt by the antics of Rooster Teeth's popular machinima, Microsoft has joined forces with charities Make-A-Wish Australia and Mission Australia to run a fundraising competition. According to Microsoft, it's all off the back of the launch of Halo 3.
Mission Australia will be represented by the colour red, while Make-A-Wish are to be attired in blue. As you can see from the website snap here, Mission are owning Make-A-Wish something severe. We can only pray they do better in the weeks to come.
Except you can do more than pray. MS has 30 custom-painted Xbox 360s (half red, half blue), signed by a swag of both local and international celebs, to auction off, with the proceeds going to the appropriately-coloured charity.
The full press release after the jump.
Halo 3 presents Red v Blue [Official site]
SYDNEY 27 September 2007 â€“ To celebrate the launch of the record breaking game â€œHaloÂ® 3â€ on Xbox 360, Microsoft today announced â€œRed v Blueâ€ to raise funds for two worthy Australian charities: Mission Australia and Make-A-Wish Australia.
Inspired by the game â€œHalo 3â€, the Red v Blue charity campaign features a number of challenges between high profile sports, TV, music, and fashion celebrities. Every challenge will feature a Red team representing Mission Australia and a Blue team representing Make-A-Wish Australia, with Xbox 360 donating prize money to the winning team.
The campaign kicked off last night with a performance of FACE IT, the latest single by Phrase featuring Ian Kenny (Karnivool/Birds of Tokyo). The track was inspired by Halo 3, and will be used in aspects of Halo 3â€™s marketing campaign. For more information on Phrase and to check out video for the Halo 3 track FACE IT go to www.getmusic.com.au/phrase.
Starting 2 October 2007, 15 Red and 15 Blue one-of-a-kind airbrushed Xbox 360â€™s individually signed by celebrities including Justin Timberlake, Rhianna, Pussycat Dolls, Matchbox 20, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West will be auctioned off with all monies raised going to the red or blue charity. Each Xbox 360 has been uniquely sprayed with one of the faces of the mega stars. Pictures of the collectable consoles and a full list of all the stars involved with the dates their consoles are up for auction can be found at www.redvblue.com.au.
In addition, the first sporting challenge kicks off today on www.redvblue.com.au where sporting greats battle out for a good cause. Sports stars include Matthew Lloyd, Rick Kelly, Willie Mason and Anthony Mundine to name but a few.
Fans can not only follow all of this and more action on the website but can also take part in the epic battle by playing the online flash game. Xbox will be donating $15,000 towards the two charities but the fans involvement will determine which colour and therefore which charity will ultimately benefit.
David McLean, Director of Xbox, says, â€œXbox Australia is proud to support the Red Vs Blue charity campaign. There will be a lot of great content on the Red v Blue website from today, and I am especially looking forward to seeing the Blue Teamâ€™s Lote Tuqiri battle out the Red Teamâ€™s George Smith on â€˜Hand Wars.â€™â€
Sandy Brattstrom, CEO of Make-A-Wish Australia, says, â€œMake-A-Wish Australia is proud to be associated with Xbox 360 & â€œHalo 3â€ and their Red v Blue charity campaign. The money raised will go a long way towards making many more spectacular wishes come true for children with life threatening illnesses.â€
Toby Hall, CEO of Mission Australia, says, â€œNot only is this a great fun campaign to be involved with, but it enables us to help the nationâ€™s most disadvantaged individuals and communities get back on their feet.â€
For more information about â€œRed v Blueâ€ go to www.redvblue.com.au.
I'm no analyst, but I'd bet good money that Ice Cube Xboxes would outsell Halo ones. After all, it don't stop.