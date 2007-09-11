Microsoft Joins Countdown Fun With Something Brutal

Microsoft joins Sega, Treasure and Valve this week in hyping up their pre-Tokyo Game Show reveals, relying on the trusted Flash-based countdown clock to stoke the hype train flames. So what's going to be so "Brutally Fun"? That's an excellent question we'll know more about within the next 40 hours. Our best guess so far is Luke's suggestion that it's a Brute Force party game in which I will absolutely have dibs on Brutus the token lizard man.

Thanks for the heads up, Matthew.

