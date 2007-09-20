The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Microsoft: No One Gets Banned For Halo 3

finishthelaunch.jpgPlease make it stop already. First Pro-G says a Microsoft rep told them Xbox Live accounts would be banned for playing Halo 3 early. Then another rep told them that was only Microsoft employees. Finally an official statement has shown up on the site, backed up by our own communications, stating that no one is getting banned at all.

"We can confirm that Microsoft is not taking any action (such as banning Xbox Live accounts) against gamers who are playing Halo 3 before the official street date. Any rumours or speculation to the contrary are false," reads the statement issued by Microsoft this evening.

This concludes our news - less news - no news hat trick. We now return you to your regularly schedule program.

Microsoft issues official statement over Halo 3 banning [Pro-G]

