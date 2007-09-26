Microsoft Remind Japan What 360 Games Look Like

Poor Microsoft Japan. They can't catch a break! All these big games and nobody in Japan cares. Not even for Halo 3. Not even for Blue Dragon. In a desperate, last-ditch attempt at shifting their units, their TGS booth was dominated by this: a wall featuring the disc and cover art of every 360 game on the market. Didn't look like it got the job done, since I was the only person I saw actually paying attention to it, but hey, at least it looked nice. Click through for a closer shot.