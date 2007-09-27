The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft Responds To Bizarre Acquisition

pgr4wet.jpgBizarre signing with Activision is good news for Bizarre: I'm sure they'll enjoy developing games for multiple platforms, and I know they'll enjoy the fat pay cheque the purchase would have netted them. But what do Microsoft think of the whole thing? They own the Project Gotham Racing franchise, so Bizarre jumping ship leaves big question marks over the future of the series. Microsoft have issued a short statement, which reads:

Project Gotham Racing is a signature racing franchise for Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE and we plan to continue the series but we have nothing further to announce.

Nice and simple. They plan to continue the series. Only thing left unclear for now is what happens to the "improvements" Bizarre were making for PGR5, who Microsoft drag in to take over the series and whether they leave things be or try and move PGR in a different direction. Which...well, now you look at it that's a whole lot of things left unclear. What's Next for Project Gotham Racing? [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles