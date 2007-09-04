Microsoft's Adults Only Game Bundle for Japan

While the Western world shirks from Adults Only console games, Xbox Japan embraces them. What the hell, it has nothing to lose! As part of its low cost "Platinum Collection," Microsoft will be realising a two pack of Gears of War and Dead Rising. Both games were slapped with the dreaded CERO Z rating, which is equal to ESRB's games-as-porn AO rating. The Gears of War and Dead Rising double pack will be out November 1st. Two great games for a good price — sounds like a good deal. Watch it fall on deaf ears. CERO Z Bundle [Xbox Japan via Siliconera]