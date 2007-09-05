Minter Calls Xbox Live Approval Process "Soul Crushing"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

space_giraffe_pain.jpgJeff Minter and Llamasoft's Space Giraffe is currently bugging out the brains of some ten thousand-plus Xbox Live Arcade gamers, beggaring comparisons that range from Joyce's Ulysses to Minter's own Tempest 2000. But in a LiveJournal appropriate lamentation on the need to get away from it all, Minter says his experience dealing with the XBLA re-approval process—Space Giraffe's got some bugs, you see—is akin to a "massive, spirit-crushing inertia."

Poor Jeff. Lay off him already, Giraffe haters! If you love Space Giraffe, though, show Minter some love. Maybe a nice fruit basket or hand knit yak hair sweater would cheer him up.

stage one [Jeff Minter's LiveJournal via 1UP]

