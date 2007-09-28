MIT Pranks Harvard With a Bit of Halo Lovin'

In the great tradition of decades of "hacks" (us, non-collegiate types call them pranks), the folks at MIT snuck into Harvard Yard on the day of the Halo 3 launch and dressed book-donor John Harvard up as the Master Chief, complete with a fancy Spartan Helmet and Battle rifle. What amazes me is how they manages to make the additions look like they were made of the same material as the statue.

Halo 3 John Harvard [Thanks Jeremy and everyone else who sent in tips]