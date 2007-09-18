Miz Wants Every Extend Extra Extreme on PSN

So, Every Extend Extra Extreme is coming to Xbox Live Arcade this October. But XBLA isn't the only game in town! When asked whether Every Extend Extra Extreme would be coming to Sony's PlayStation Network, Q Entertainment's Tetsuya Mizuguchi said:

We would like to.

What about Rez HD? Is that XBLA title coming to the PSN?

We haven't decided yet.

Okay, E4 looks like it's PSN bound. And Rez HD? Fingers crossed PS3 owners, fingers crossed.